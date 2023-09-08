Hit-and-run with injuries causes long backups on I-405 in Bothell

BOTHELL, Wash. — Southbound Interstate 405 was backed up for miles after a hit-and-run crash involving a motorcycle and a pickup Friday morning.

The Washington State Department of Transportation first reported the crash around 6:30 a.m.

The two left lanes were blocked south of State Route 527. Traffic was backed up for four miles.

The lanes reopened shortly before 10 a.m.

Southbound Interstate 5 was backed up three miles from the I-405/I-5 interchange.

The victim was seriously hurt, according to Washington State Patrol Trooper Kelsey Harding.

🚨Here's a visual on the collision blocking the left general-purpose lane and the toll lane on SB I-405 just south of SR 527 in #Bothell.



The back up is currently 3 miles and stretching towards the I-5 interchange. Expect lengthy delays or if possible seek alternative routes. https://t.co/NqxCTUmAv2 pic.twitter.com/FB3CNDbObi — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) September 8, 2023









©2023 Cox Media Group