Hit-and-run with injuries causes long backups on I-405 in Bothell

By KIRO 7 News Staff

Bothell hit-and-run on southbound I-405 (Washington State Patrol)

BOTHELL, Wash. — Southbound Interstate 405 was backed up for miles after a hit-and-run crash involving a motorcycle and a pickup Friday morning.

The Washington State Department of Transportation first reported the crash around 6:30 a.m.

The two left lanes were blocked south of State Route 527. Traffic was backed up for four miles.

The lanes reopened shortly before 10 a.m.

Southbound Interstate 5 was backed up three miles from the I-405/I-5 interchange.

The victim was seriously hurt, according to Washington State Patrol Trooper Kelsey Harding.



