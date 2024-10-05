Hiker rescued from steep slope after fall, Everett Mountain Rescue responds

Everett Mountain Rescue successfully rescued a hiker on Sept. 29 after the individual fell off a trail and slid down a steep, slippery slope, landing on rocks in a cold pool of water.

Nearby hikers heard the hiker’s cries for help and were able to pull the person from the water and call for emergency assistance, according to a statement from the rescue team.

The hiker sustained multiple serious injuries and was suffering from hypothermia due to extended exposure to the cold water and dropping temperatures.

Everett Mountain Rescue, along with other Snohomish County Volunteer Search & Rescue units, responded quickly and provided immediate medical care to stabilize the hiker, administering first aid and warming them up.

Given the steep terrain, rescue teams secured the injured hiker in a litter and used a rigging system to lift them safely back to the trail.

The hiker was then transported to the trailhead, where they were transferred to medical teams for further care..

