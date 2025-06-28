Hiker rescued in Enchantments after injuring shoulder

CHELAN COUNTY, Wash. — A 32-year-old woman who was hiking in the Enchantments fell and injured her shoulder on June 20, the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) said in a release.

Authorities say she was unable to walk out on her own and needed to be rescued near Perfection Lake.

A Chelean County Sheriff’s helicopter was dispatched before an incoming windstorm and found the injured hiker, the release said.

She was loaded onto the helicopter and flown to an ambulance waiting in Leavenworth, according to CCSO.

