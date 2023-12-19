Hiker rescued from the bottom of an avalanche in the Olympic National Forest

A 30-year-old hiker is recovering after being rescued from the bottom of an avalanche on Mt. Ellinor in the Olympic National Forest.

The man was hiking with a friend when he fell more than 1,200 feet down a ravine on Saturday, December 16th.

A helicopter search and rescue crew from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island was called in to help Mason County search and rescue ground crews.

The Whidbey SAR crew couldn’t find the hiker at the top of the mountain, so they started searching the bottom of the avalanche, about 1,000 feet below.

While they were looking at the avalanche runout, they spotted a flashing light near a boulder field about 1,200 feet down from where the hiker initially fell.

A runout is where the avalanche slows down and stops at the bottom of a slope.

The Whidbey crew lowered a member and hoisted the hiker back into the helicopter.

The hiker was flown to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle to be treated for a broken arm, hypothermia, and abrasions.

