Highway 410 remains closed in Enumclaw due to washed-out roadway

ENUMCLAW, Wash. — Crews with the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) will be placing more rock along Highway 410 in Enumclaw to help stabilize the washed-out road.

Highway 410 has significantly worsened since last week and will be closed for quite some time, Enumclaw police said on Facebook.

A portion of the highway closed several days ago as the White River flooded and washed out the road.

Crews will be out again on Dec. 16 to asses damage.

There is no estimated reopening time for the 17-mile stretch of highway.

