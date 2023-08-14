Highway 101 delays will continue until August 18

GARDiNER, Wash. — U.S. Highway 101 near Jefferson County will be reduced to one life of traffic from 9 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 13 through 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18.

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) says that this maintenance closure will affect anyone traveling to the Olympic National Park, and the north Olympic communities of Port Angeles or Sequim. WSDOT suggests that travelers should plan for 90-minute delays or consider alternative routes.

Expect congestion to build starting at 9 a.m. each day and be aware that backups approaching the work zone will continue until late in the evening. Drivers must reduce speeds from 55 mph to 25 mph in both directions of the highway while work is underway and there will be a detour route for bicyclists and pedestrians. The detour is the Olympic Discovery Trail segment running between Diamond Point Road and Knapp Road.

The construction aims to remove a fish barrier by excavating the highway at Eagle Creek and building a new structure that allows fish to pass.

WSDOT says to keep roadworkers safe follow these guidelines:

• Slow down – drive the posted speeds, they are there for your safety.

• Be kind – our workers are out there helping to keep you safe and improve the roadways.

• Pay attention – both to workers directing you and surrounding traffic; put your phone down when behind the wheel.

• Stay calm – expect delays, leave early, or take an alternate route if possible; no meeting or appointment is worth risking someone’s life.

Real-time traffic information is available on the travel center map and WSDOT app.













