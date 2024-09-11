Highline Public Schools will reopen Thursday without internet access

Highline Public Schools says grades K-12 will head back to class Thursday, September 12 without internet access.

The first day of school for preschool students will be September 16.

Schools districtwide have been closed since Monday because of a possible cyberattack.

The district says it is still working on a plan for Highline Virtual Academy and the Highline Virtual Elementary program.

The investigation into the unauthorized activity on its systems is ongoing.

“We want to be clear; this incident involved our digital network and not the physical safety of our facilities,” Highline Public Schools posted on its website.

The district is asking staff to continue to not use their district-issued computers and laptops until further notice.

