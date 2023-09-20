High levels of bacteria close Kirkland’s Houghton Beach

KIRKLAND, Wash. — The Houghton Beach in Kirkland has been closed after elevated levels of bacteria were found in the water.

The swimming area has been closed for at least one week. The Seattle-King County Public Health says that people and pets should avoid all water activities.

Crews will return in the following week to collect more bacteria samples. The beach will reopen when bacteria levels return to a safe level.

Signs about the closure will be posted. The rest of the park will remain open to the public during the beach closure.

If you would like more details you can visit the King County’s Lake Swimming Beach Data webpage.

To be notified when the swimming area will open you can join the King County Lake Beach Alert mailing list.

Bacteria problems have persisted at King County beaches for years now, oftentimes caused by factors like geese droppings and sewage runoff.









