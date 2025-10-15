Hide and seek: Kent police K9 quickly finds suspect in backyard bushes

KENT, Wash. — You can run, but you can’t hide from K9 Gambit with the Kent Police Department.

Early Saturday morning, he helped track down a man accused of driving a stolen car while under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Around 3 a.m. officers were notified that Washington State Patrol (WSP) was trying to chase down the man on 1st Avenue South.

The department says that troopers pulled the man over for reckless driving, but he then sped off, ditched the car, and tried to run away.

Enter K9 Gambit and his human Kent K9 Officer Flesher.

Gambit was harnessed up, and loud warnings were given that a K9 was about to search for the man.

Gambit wasted no time and quickly began working the suspect’s scent towards a particular back yard fence line.

“As he worked the fenced area and was rapidly closing in, the commotion must have spooked the suspect. We understand his angst,” Kent police shared.

Officers spotted the man hiding in the bushes. He was called out from his hiding spot and taken into custody.

“Gambit is a good boy, but it is not unusual that his mere presence often provokes suspects to unhide themselves,” the department shared.

Once in custody, WSP handled the remainder of the investigation.

In addition to the Reckless Driving and Eluding charges, the suspect was also charged with Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Possession of a Stolen Vehicle, Theft of a Motor Vehicle and DUI.

“This suspect is not someone we want running around our city. A big thank you to WSP for being present in Kent, to Gambit’s crew for the excellent containment of the scene, and of course to our handsome boy Gambit and his partner K9 Officer Flesher for tracking the suspect and convincing him that giving up was the best option,” Kent police said.

