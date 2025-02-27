Heroic Spokane firefighters resuscitate dog caught in house fire

This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com

The situation seemed hopeless. A Spokane man’s German Shepherd mix was unconscious when pulled out of a house fire.

Spokane firefighters carried the dog, Abby, out of the burning home, according to The Spokane Spokesman-Review. They worked on the beloved pet for about 15 minutes to get her to breathe.

Spokane firefighters used resuscitation mask to revive Abby

The firefighters used a pet resuscitation mask in an attempt to revive her, and eventually, she did.

“Those guys are my heroes,” Ryan Beres, the dog’s owner, told The Spokesman-Review. Beres adopted the dog from the Spokane County Regional Animal Protect Service.

Beres was living in his mother’s 1906 home, which was undergoing renovations. The fire Tuesday significantly damaged the house.

A neighbor called authorities when he saw smoke coming from the basement. It took firefighters approximately 10 minutes to douse the flames. When firefighters retrieved Abby, she was limp. Once the dog was breathing again, it didn’t take long before she began playing with the neighbor’s pets again.

Later, Abby experienced breathing difficulties

However, the next day, Abby began having breathing difficulties.

“She usually has a lot more energy than this,” Beres said. “She’s just not feeling very well.”

Beres took the dog to an emergency clinic. Doctors diagnosed Abby with smoke inhalation and corneal abrasions from soot in her eyes. The dog was given eye drops and monitored for any new or worsening symptoms. She seems to be recovering well.

As for the firefighters who saved Abby, “Those guys are pretty awesome,” Beres said.





