Here’s where people are watching the Mariners ALCS Game 3

SEATTLE — This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

The Seattle Mariners are returning home after winning their first two games in the American League Championship Series (ALCS) v. the Toronto Blue Jays.

As the first pitch of Game 3 is scheduled for 5:08 p.m. today at T-Mobile Park, Mariner fans looking to attend a watch party can look no further.

Mariners watch party at Victory Hall

Seattle Sports will be broadcasting live from Victory Hall across from T-Mobile Park for both Game 3 and Game 4 of the ALCS.

The Seattle Sports team will provide an extended pregame broadcast with matchup breakdowns, exclusive insights, live music, and more.

Seattle Sports broadcast schedule at Victory Hall:

Game 3 – Wednesday, October 15: 2–4 p.m. extended pregame | First pitch: 5:08 p.m.

2–4 p.m. extended pregame | First pitch: 5:08 p.m. Game 4 – Thursday, October 16: 2–4 p.m. extended pregame | First pitch: 5:33 p.m.

2–4 p.m. extended pregame | First pitch: 5:33 p.m. Game 5 (if needed) – Friday, October 17: 12–2 p.m. extended pregame | First pitch: 3:08 p.m.

Buckley’s Pubs

Buckley’s Pubs in Queen Anne and Belltown have invited Mariner fans to join them as they cheer on the team in Game 3.

The pub noted attendees should arrive at either location early to grab a table, and cheer loud and proud for the Mariners.

“A big shout out to everyone who has come by to cheer on the Mariners with us for the first two games of this series. We love experiencing this with you and CANT WAIT TO DO IT AGAIN!”

Slim Goody

Slim Goody Sports Bar in Ballard is open early for Mariners playoff baseball and will host a Game 3 watch party at its Main Bar.

Every Mariners game at Slim Goody’s offers $5 ballpark hot dogs and $5 Rainiers.

Slim Goody’s Mariner watch party festivities begin at 5:00 p.m. and will display the complete duration of the game.

West End Pub Tacoma

Down in Tacoma, the West End Pub is encouraging Mariner fans to bring the noise to its watch party as it will host Game 3.

“The energy’s electric at The West End Pub. Let’s rally for our M’s and bring the noise!” West End Pub Tacoma stated.

The West End Pub will provide drink specials, game day bites, and Jell-O shots.

Follow Jason Sutich on X. Send news tips here.

©2025 Cox Media Group