Here’s how to prep your North Sound home as temperatures continue to drop

NORTH SOUND, Wash. — The North Sound is bracing for below-freezing temperatures and even the possibility of snow on Thursday.

It’s best to plan ahead of time if you’re protecting your home as temperatures drop.

“You don’t have to rush out with everybody else and try and fill that hole last minute,” said Greg McCarthy with Martin Lumber & Hardware in Everett.

Freezing pipes typically are at the top of the list of concerns. McCarthy says there are inexpensive ways to keep them from frosting over.

“These are the faucet covers to protect your outside valve,” he explained.

He also suggested heat tape to keep those pipes from frosting over.

You can do things to protect them at no cost at all. Leaving your cabinets open can often help warm pipes and prevent them from freezing.

McCarthy also suggested letting your faucet dribble.

“A lot of people will just leave a little dribble of water coming out of your faucet or something like that to keep the water from settling in the pipes from freezing underneath your house,” he said.

McCarthy says that deicing your homes to prevent slipping is also useful.

