Help State Patrol by identifying suspects in I-5 shooting

Seattle Wash. — Washington State Patrol is looking for any witnesses who saw a black sedan and a white SUV shooting at each other while traveling on I-5 North.

Shortly after midnight on July 18th troopers heard gunfire during a traffic stop on I-5 and saw two drivers firing shots at each other’s cars. The troopers tried to catch the cars but were unsuccessful.

No bystanders were injured during the chase but a nearby tow truck was hit with two stray bullets which disabled it.

If you saw this chase the State Patrol is asking that you email Detective Hanson at Tim.Hanson@wsp.wa.gov.





