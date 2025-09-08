Help Seattle police locate 81-year-old woman last seen without her caregiver

SEATTLE — A Silver Alert has been issued by the Washington State Patrol on behalf of Seattle police for 81-year-old Ly To.

To was last seen leaving her apartment on Rainier Ave SE in the Seward Park neighborhood, across from Brighton Playfield, near the Seattle Fire Station 28, around 7 a.m. on Sept. 8.

She is unable to get home without assistance, and she left without her caregiver.

She was last seen wearing a purple sweatshirt and gray sweatpants.

To is 5′9″ and weighs around 99 pounds. She has black and gray hair and brown eyes.

It’s unclear which direction she was headed to where her destination was, but she does not have a vehicle.

Call 911 if you see her.

