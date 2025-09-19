Help police ID fourth suspect in ‘homophobic’ Renton assault

RENTON, Wash. — Renton police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect accused of attacking a transgender woman.

Earlier this week, 39-year-old Nikki Armstrong told police she was at the Renton Transit Center on Burnett Ave. on Monday and noticed a group of eight to 10 boys harassing people.

She apparently said something to the boys to try to get them to stop.

Police say Armstrong went to a nearby establishment and about three hours later, passed through the transit center again and came across the same group of boys.

At that time, there was another verbal exchange.

“She felt unsafe, so she went back to the establishment trying to get help, where she tripped on something and landed on the ground, and that’s when the group jumped on her,” said Meeghan Black, a spokesperson for the Renton Police Department.

She says the group of boys beat her and stomped on her face, breaking her nose and eye socket.

But that’s not all.

“When they were following her back to the establishment, the victim says that they were lobbing homophobic slurs at her,” said Black.

Officers quickly responded and found two suspects near the transit center wearing the same clothing seen in the witness video of the attack.

Two brothers, a 15-year-old and a 17-year-old, were arrested.

A third suspect, a 16-year-old, was arrested on Thursday.

Detectives are looking for this person, who may have also been involved.

“These pictures clearly depict the suspect with distinctive facial hair, a unique necklace, and a black jacket with a red stripe on the sleeves. The suspect also appears to wear red suspenders hanging from the waist,” Renton PD said.

renton suspect

If you know who the person is, contact Det. Barfield at sbarfield@rentonwa.gov.

You can also submit an anonymous tip via Crimestoppers and be eligible for up to a $1,000 reward. 1-800-222-TIPS or P3Tips.com.

