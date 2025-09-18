Help police find missing 74-year-old Kennewick man

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Washington State Patrol have issued a Silver Alert for a 74-year-old Kennewick man last seen on Wednesday.

WSP said Joseph Flajole was last seen just before 4 p.m. leaving his home in Kennewick. Four hours later, his car was spotted on US 12 in Walla Walla.

It’s unclear where he was headed, but he may be unable to get home without help.

His phone last pinged in the Seattle area.

Faljole is 5′5″ and weighs around 145 pounds. He has gray hair and hazel eyes and was wearing a white hat, a grey shirt with a front pocket, dark colored shorts and black high top shoes.

He is driving a 2005 silver Toyota Corolla. His plate is WA BFV0676.

If you see him, call 911.

©2025 Cox Media Group