Help name Leavenworth Reindeer Farm’s babies

The Leavenworth Reindeer Farm is asking for help naming their reindeer babies.

Staff are holding a contest to name the little ones online.

The theme is famous movie characters.

You can donate $5 for one name entry, $10 for three name entries, or $25 for ten name entries.

Staff will randomly draw a list of 10 finalists on Easter Sunday and winners will be announced on April 22.

Anyone who enters a winning name will receive two tickets to the farm, to come meet the babies during the spring or summer.

You can enter by clicking here.

The farm currently has 39 reindeer. Here are their names, so you avoid choosing one that’s already taken:

Ailo Alpine Anna Aspen Aurora Balsam Belle Blizzy Blewett Buttercup Cupid Dream Edelweiss Enchantment Elsa Flurry Freya Frosty Gingerbread Gustav Gumdrop Kristoff Minnie Moonshine Noelle Nutcracker Nutmeg Olaf Pearl Pretzel Ranger Snowflake Sven Stormy Sugarplum Tinkerbelle Vixen Whistlepunk Wish

