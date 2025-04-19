Local

Help name Leavenworth Reindeer Farm’s babies

By KIRO 7 News Staff

The Leavenworth Reindeer Farm is asking for help naming their reindeer babies.

Staff are holding a contest to name the little ones online.

The theme is famous movie characters.

You can donate $5 for one name entry, $10 for three name entries, or $25 for ten name entries.

Staff will randomly draw a list of 10 finalists on Easter Sunday and winners will be announced on April 22.

Anyone who enters a winning name will receive two tickets to the farm, to come meet the babies during the spring or summer.

You can enter by clicking here.

The farm currently has 39 reindeer. Here are their names, so you avoid choosing one that’s already taken:

  1. Ailo
  2. Alpine
  3. Anna
  4. Aspen
  5. Aurora
  6. Balsam
  7. Belle
  8. Blizzy
  9. Blewett
  10. Buttercup
  11. Cupid
  12. Dream
  13. Edelweiss
  14. Enchantment
  15. Elsa
  16. Flurry
  17. Freya
  18. Frosty
  19. Gingerbread
  20. Gustav
  21. Gumdrop
  22. Kristoff
  23. Minnie
  24. Moonshine
  25. Noelle
  26. Nutcracker
  27. Nutmeg
  28. Olaf
  29. Pearl
  30. Pretzel
  31. Ranger
  32. Snowflake
  33. Sven
  34. Stormy
  35. Sugarplum
  36. Tinkerbelle
  37. Vixen
  38. Whistlepunk
  39. Wish

