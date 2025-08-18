Helicopter strikes light pole at Skagit Regional Airport, 2 on-board

A helicopter struck a light pole during a morning flight at Skagit Regional Airport, the Port of Skagit confirmed Monday.

The incident happened at 10:08 a.m., when a Robinson R44 helicopter hit a light pole on airport property.

Two people were on board the aircraft.

Both were able to walk away from the crash but were taken to Skagit Regional Health for evaluation, officials said.

The Port of Skagit reported that it is coordinating with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) as part of the investigation.

No further details about the cause of the crash or the condition of the two people on board were immediately released.

The Robinson R44 is a four-seat light helicopter widely used for training, private flights, and commercial purposes.

Skagit Regional Airport, located west of Burlington, serves general aviation and corporate traffic in the area.

Photo courtesy of Christopher Thomas Charles Messer.

