Heavy rain could make for scary trick-or-treating around Puget Sound area

SEATTLE — A strong weather system is set to coincide right with peak trick-or-treating hours on Friday.

An atmospheric river is set to arrive in the afternoon, early evening hours.

“With the rain, it’s always a little bit dangerous when so many kids are out, but really it’s more of a nuisance this time around versus, you know, widespread safety issues,” said Nick Allard, KIRO 7 Meteorologist.

Nick said the conditions will be similar to last weekend, but less severe. The problem is: the timing couldn’t be worse.

We saw similar rainfall last year on Halloween, when three children were hit by cars in Tacoma.

One child, C.J., was sent to the ICU with a fractured skull.

“It’s terrifying,” said Marissa Fullerton, C.J.’s aunt, last year. “You never think it’s going to happen in your family.”

Organizers behind “Boo-Allup” in Puyallup are planning ahead, staffing crosswalks with volunteers to ensure children can cross safely.

The event, hosted by the Puyallup Main Street Association, will include thousands of children trick-or-treating at 80 businesses Downtown between 3:00 and 6:00 p.m.

“If the weather is too bad, they can just pop into a business, support them and move on to the next one,” said Julie Door, the organization’s Executive Director.

There are things you can do to keep your kids safe.

The American Red Cross stresses the importance of making sure kids are visible. Face makeup is usually more reflective and visible than a face mask.

You might consider reflective accessories as well.

Ensure your trick-or-treaters are walking on sidewalks, not streets. Make sure they know to walk instead of running.

When crossing streets, make sure to pause and look both ways.

Avoid costumes with long-trailing fabric that could make it easier to trip and fall.

If you’re handing out candy a t home, keep your porch well lit and clear out any obstacles from a child’s path.

