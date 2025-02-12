Hear that? Audio released is likely Titanic submersible implosion

Artifacts From The Titanic Previewed Before Being Auctioned

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 05: A logometer used to measure the Titanic's speed is seen among artifacts recovered from the RMS Titanic wreck site at a press preview of a Titanic artifact auction at the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum on January 5, 2012 in New York City. On April 11, 2012, the 100th anniversary of the maiden voyage of the Titanic, Guernsey's will auction the complete collection of more than 5,000 artifacts recovered from the Titanic wreck site. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

(Mario Tama/Getty Images)