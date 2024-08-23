Healthier Together: WTA’s annual Hike-A-Thon underway

The annual Washington Trails Association Hike-A-Thon is running until the end of August.

It’s a chance for people to get outside and raise money for the Washington Trails Association (WTA). The money raised helps fund WTA, which tends to trails, supplies gear, and supports a web presence for information on hikes and trail conditions.

KIRO 7 spoke to Hike-A-Thon supporters in the middle of its August fundraising effort, who say it’s not just about that; it’s also about supporting people’s health and well-being.

For Ken Myer, who is on the Board of Directors with WTA, the annual WTA Hike-A-Thon is an event where the community gets together on trails to help trails. It’s the 21st year for the event, and Myer insists it’s not just about charity.

“For me, personally, when I get out in nature, I have a calmness - my blood pressure drops, my mind is put at ease. It’s a place where I can be contemplative, where I can just enjoy the sheer beauty of being outdoors,” said Myer.

Nomi Fuchs, a volunteer with WTA Hike-A-Thon, said “I love hiking and I love being in nature. There’s actually an incredible amount of science and data that supports the health benefits of being outside.”

Fuchs also drums up attention and funds from the Hike-A-Thon but says the physical benefits are evident.

“It may not be about crushing miles or crushing elevation, it’s just to be among the forest and all of that oxygen,” said Fuchs.

The National Parks Service cites a Stanford University study that found being in nature can boost your mood and improve mental health; spending quality time outdoors reduces stress, calms anxiety, and can lead to a lower risk of depression.

Myer and Fuchs don’t need a study to tell them that; they’re test cases for the benefits.

“(It) encourages me to make sure I am in shape for hiking and backpacking and mentally I come back from being out, even here in a park, with a calmer mindset,” said Myer.

The pair also says hiking does get people ‘healthier together’ since many hike in groups.

“I love the community on the trail and I think there are lots of benefits of being together,” said Fuchs.

Fuchs and Myer admit that with so many new Washington residents, some may not have had a chance to hike. They hope the health benefits draw people in, along with the fun.

“You want to get back to a place of... just enjoying the sheer beauty of being in nature. Walk out your door and get on a trail, 100 yards later you’ll feel differently,” says Ken Myer.





