Healthier Together: Looking at ways to prevent drowning

SEATTLE — Our recent hot temperatures sent people running to find ways to cool down, that includes heading into the water. Summertime is a dangerous time because of the dangers from drowning, for Healthier Together KIRO 7′s Ranji Sinha spoke to the executive medical director of Regence BlueShield to learn about the dangers water activities can pose.

Dr Nicole Saint Clair is the Executive Medical Director for Regence BlueShield and she says medical professionals, many of them, are alarmed but drowning deaths trending up, “unfortunately we’ve seen and maybe folks have heard there’s been an increase in drownings.”

It’s the time of year when people think to cool off by taking a dip in both shallow -- and deep water. Summertime fun can also turn tragic, a new CDC study shows that drowning deaths are increasing in the us after years of decline. It’s estimated that more than 4500 people died from drowning each year from 2020-2022, a trend that could continue according to Dr Saint Clair, “it’s no different this summer, what we’ve actually seen is a year-over-year increase especially as we are in this hot weather.”

Even more alarming, the group that’s getting hit hardest are children ages 1-to-4, Dr Saint Clair echoed the sobering stat that drowning is the leading cause of death in that age group, “the reason why it’s specifically 1 and not younger is, it has to do with when kids are up and mobile and they’re able to slip out of our line of sight very briefly…it only takes a split second for a toddler to wander off and fall into the water.”

Dr Saint Clair says studies have borne out that three groups are at great risk for drowning, children ages 1-4, adults 65 and older, and black people.

The reasons for the alarming rise in drowning deaths vary:

According to the CDC there’s a lack of access to basic swimming and water safety skills. That situation has led to nearly 40-million adults in the us no knowing how to swim.

More than half of adults have never taken a swimming lesson. One in three black adults also reported not knowing how to swim. After those conditions throw in expensive swim lessons along with cultural barriers on learning how to swim and it creates conditions for drowning says Dr Saint Clair, “sometimes the water is not as hot as the weather may suggest so people may find themselves jumping into water that’s a little cooler than expected and that can also have an impact on having a little bit higher risk of having some distress.”

Our region around the Puget Sound has seen a drop in people applying to be lifeguards, leaving many beaches and shore areas without protection. Dr Saint Clair says those guards are critical for rapid response to people in distress in the water, “it’s difficult with the lifeguard shortage and I would encourage young folks to consider if they would maybe want to be a lifeguard it’s such a great experience.”

The CDC is urging policy makers and communities to build more inclusive swim programs. Another recommendation being floated, is that anyone on or near water wear a lifejacket, especially children, and avoid mixing drugs and alcohol with recreation near water.

