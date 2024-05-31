Health officials warn whooping cough cases rising across Washington

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — Snohomish County Health Department officials are warning the public about a rise in reported cases of whooping cough, also known as pertussis.

The increase in cases has prompted the health department to share a health advisory detailing symptoms and treatments. According to the advisory, patients can still get pertussis despite being vaccinated.

Pertussis can be hard to diagnose, particularly in the early stages of the illness, with non-specific symptoms and a potentially delayed cough. Additionally, the illness can be mild and hard to detect in immunized or partially immunized individuals.

A key feature that distinguishes pertussis from other common respiratory illnesses is the duration of the cough, which usually lasts longer than two weeks, and can even last for ten weeks or longer. The pertussis cough is also characterized by severe coughing fits, gagging or throwing up after coughing, and a “whooping” noise when breathing in.

Infants under one year of age may experience a wide variety of respiratory symptoms with pertussis, accompanied by difficulty feeding or apnea.

According to Snohomish County Health Department, multiple jurisdictions have reported an increase in reported cases recently. There have been a total of 183 confirmed and probable cases reported statewide in May of 2024, compared to only 24 cases reported in May of last year.

Given that pertussis circulation appears to be increasing locally, the health department is asking the public to consider testing for mild respiratory symptoms once an illness lasts more than two weeks, or if contact with a potentially ill person has been made. The incubation period for pertussis ranges from 5 to 21 days.

Testing can be done by PCR or culture testing by a clinician. The CDC provides a detailed treatment guide for anyone who tests positive and advises patients to stay home and quarantine while they are contagious, typically until five full days of antibiotics have been taken. Once a test comes back positive, report any suspected or confirmed cases in Snohomish County to the Snohomish County Health Department. The CDC also recommends prioritizing vaccination for “high-risk” individuals, such as infants, healthcare workers, and pregnant women, or any close contacts of these high-risk individuals.

Current information about pertussis in Washington can be found in the DOH Weekly Pertussis Update, which is updated with new information every Friday.

