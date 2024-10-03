Health officials warn to stay out of Silver Lake due to toxic algae

EATONVILLE, Wash. — A toxic algae advisory has been issued for Silver Lake in Eatonville.

The Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department says people and pets should stay out of the water for the time being.

High levels of algae were found during a sampling of the lake on September 30.

Health officials say they will inspect the lake again next week and provide an update once the water has been tested.

Toxic algae, also known as cyanobacteria, occur naturally in lakes. They can produce toxins that make people, pets, and animals sick.

If you’ve been in the water and experienced muscle weakness, vomiting, diarrhea, or nausea, you should contact your doctor right away.

Health officials say you can get sick within minutes to hours of exposure.

Toxic algae needs light, the right temperature, and nutrients to survive.

You can help prevent toxic algae by reducing your use of fertilizer, maintaining your septic system and putting pet waste into the trash.





©2024 Cox Media Group