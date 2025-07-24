Health officials say stay out of these parts of Spanaway Lake

SPANAWAY, Wash. — Tacoma-Pierce County Health says people and pets should stay out of certain parts of Spanaway Lake.

The department says they’ve seen algae in some areas of the water—which could make you sick.

What does it look like?

Toxic algae can form a layer of scum that looks like pea soup.

The department says it can also look streaky and sometimes form clumps.

It’s most often green but can also be brown, red and blueish.

What happens if I touch it?

You could get sick within minutes to hours. The health department says to rinse off immediately if you touch it and watch for symptoms. If any develop – contact your doctor right away.

What are the symptoms?

Muscle weakness.

Vomiting.

Diarrhea.

Nausea.

How can it impact my pets?

Pets are at great risk of getting sick if they touch algae. If they drink it or lick their fur, they could develop the following symptoms:

Lethargy.

Vomiting.

Diarrhea.

Convulsions.

Difficulty breathing.

General weakness.

If that happens, take your pet to their vet right away and let them know the animal was exposed to toxic algae.

©2025 Cox Media Group