A head start at life: Yearly turtle release aims to restore Washington’s ecosystem

SEATTLE — The 37 western pond turtles that have been raised by the Woodland Park Zoo for the past 11 months were released in a protected Lakewood site Friday morning.

These turtles are one of the two species native to Washington and were almost extinct in 1990 when only 150 remained in the state. The zoo then partnered with the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife to start the repopulation program which has continued ever since. Over the past decade, more than 2,300 turtles were released back into the ecosystem.

At the beginning of every summer, the turtle eggs are collected and sent to the Woodland Park Zoo where they are hatched and kept safe for three months. Shortly after they hatch, the turtles are cared for and then released almost a year later once their shells are too big to be eaten by predators.

The hatchlings are kept in warm pools and heat lamps during the winter months which allows them to eat and grow instead of hibernating like they normally would. after their release, they are observed by Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife biologists who monitor the trends in their population.

If you are someone who would like to help keep turtles safe and their habitats healthy, the Woodland Park Zoo suggests that you follow these guidelines.

• Never release unwanted home or classroom pets, animals, or plants into the wild, such as rivers, streams, lakes, or stormwater ponds

• Avoid pesticides when you garden

• Dispose of litter properly

• Call a rescue organization when you need to rehome aquatic pets

• Volunteer to clean up local habitats









