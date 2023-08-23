Head-on collision closes both directions of SR 18 in Issaquah

ISSAQUAH, Wash. — Both directions of State Route 18 are closed in Issaquah after a head-on collision.

The wreck was first reported around 6 a.m. Wednesday.

The highway is closed between Interstate 90 and Issaquah Hobart Road. The off-ramp from I-90 to westbound SR 18 is closed. Drivers can still continue eastbound toward Snoqualmie Parkway.

The crash involved a car and a semi-truck, according to Trooper Rick Johnson. He said the car crossed the centerline and hit the semi head-on. Neither driver is suspected of being impaired.

Eastside Fire & Rescue said one person had to be freed from their vehicle. The driver of the car was taken to Harborview with broken bones, Johnson said. There were no other serious injuries reported.

At about 7 a.m., tow trucks had arrived.

The Washington State Department of Transportation said drivers should avoid the area or expect long delays.

