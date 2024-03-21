‘He was always just 1 call away’: Family of man killed on light rail wants justice

SEATTLE — The family of the man shot to death on a Link light rail train last month is calling for justice.

Damitrious Cranshaw, 26, died on Feb. 25 after being shot near the University Street Station in Seattle.

His accused killer, Jamari Bland, 21, turned himself in a week later.

“I don’t understand it, how someone can take someone’s life so quickly with no remorse,” said Tameka Cranshaw, the mother of Damitrious.

Almost a month later, it is still tough for her to understand that the life of her first born was taken so soon.

“‘That was not my son on the light rail. That’s not him’. And I kept thinking that all the way up until I seen him at the funeral,” she said.

According to court documents, it started when Bland tripped Damitrious on the train.

Surveillance video shows a fight between the two, before Bland allegedly pulled out a gun and shot Damitrious then ran away.

“No one should lose a child this way,” said Tameka.

In one night, a son and a sibling gone.

He was just 26 years old, but is someone his little sister, Adrianna Ware, looked up to.

“He was always just one call away, and he always answered for me. He was one of my biggest support systems, and that’s one of the things I loved about him,” Ware said.

Ware said he was a loving big brother who she will always be grateful for.

“I don’t like to say, ‘Oh, he was this, or he was that,’ because he still is, you know,” she explained.

Even though he’s not here anymore, Tameka is holding him close forever.

“I’m gonna miss the way he used to call me mom. I can still hear it. Every day I can hear the way he says my name,” she said.

If you’d like to help the Cranshaw family, click here for the GoFundMe.

On Wednesday, Bland pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder. He is being held on $2 million bail.

