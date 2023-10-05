‘He hit me very bad’: Recent attacks on King County transit has left 1 dead, 2 severely injured

KING COUNTY, Wash. — A violent string of attacks surrounding public transit has left one person dead and sent two others to the hospital.

The attacks come at a time when King County encourages people to take public transit for a ‘Week Without Driving’. It’s to help understand what it’s like for those who have to rely on public transit. The most recent attack happened on the bus at Southwest 15th Avenue and Southwest Roxbury Street. A person was shot and killed. On Sept. 28, a man attacked two strangers with a hammer at the Beacon Hill light rail platform.

The violence sparked comments from Seattle’s Mayor Bruce Harrell.

“I’ve talked to too many people that have used the bus as their primary sole means of transportation. This is a serious issue,” said Mayor Harrell.

Mayor Harrell also specified that while some Metro Bus stops are within Seattle city limits, the bus interior is under county control.

Charles Barrett rides the H-line bus that stops where someone was killed Wednesday. He said he’s seen the buses get worse. He also said violence and public drug use are common.

“Sure, it is. Just not taking a sip of the drink but literally shooting up on the bus because nobody is going to do anything. The bus driver doesn’t have the power or the authority to do much,” said Charles.

Also on Wednesday, Seattle police released footage of the suspect they say attacked Elvia Salas Buenrostro and another man with a hammer. Elvia said she walked by the man on the Beacon Hill light rail platform. She was checking her Orca card balance when she felt the first blow to the back of her head.

“I felt very alone in the world that moment when he attacked me and I didn’t see anyone around me. It was just me and him. I thought that I was done. I thought that he would finish me,” said Elvia.

“He hit me very bad,” she said.

Her daughter, Xochitl Rojas helped translate Elvia’s words, “She was not expecting the blow she wasn’t expecting for him to hit her. She saw darkness and she felt the pain.”

Elvia is still recovering from brain cancer and surgery. Doctors discovered she had cancer last year when she suffered a traumatic brain injury at work. Those doctors’ voices swirled in Elvia’s throbbing head.

“She tried to brace herself and remind herself from rehab that she’s strong and brace her legs like she was taught to do but her pain was too strong,” said Xochitl.

Elvia has a head injury and three fractured ribs from the hammer attack. The attack only stopped when a veteran in a wheelchair intervened. He stood up to help only to get pushed down and hit in the head with the hammer.

“She screamed and yelled because she’s watching another victim in front of her,” Xochitl said.

The suspect still holding the hammer, then slipped onto the train and got away.

“I’ve never felt that kind of anger, I’ve never felt those emotions before. The event is a good example of how it is important for all of us to be involved in resolving the lack of mental health provision in our community,” Xochitl said.

Both suspects are still at large. Anyone with information is asked to call police.

