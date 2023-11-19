Local

HazMat units investigate suspicious package found at Capitol Hill community center

By KIRO 7 News Staff

Seattle Fire Department

SEATTLE — HazMat units are responding to a suspicious package at a community center in the 300 block of 18th Avenue East.

No injuries have been reported.

The Seattle Fire Department is asking people to avoid the area.

This is an ongoing story, check back for updates.

