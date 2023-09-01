Hawaiians plea with tourists to return to Maui in midst of recovery efforts

Seattle — The recovery efforts continue in Maui after horrific wildfires devastated the west side of the island.

Those from Maui or people who have family there tell KIRO 7 it feels like the devastation is never-ending.

A candlelight vigil was held earlier in August where families shared stories about their loved ones and what they continue to go through.

“This is our people. This is our home,” said Diana Nakihei of Bobby’s Hawaiian-style restaurant in Lynnwood.

Both officials and residents of the island are telling the world they are open for business. Tourism is the bread and butter of Maui’s economy, and that’s why the governor continues to tell people that the island is open to the public. Companies like Alaska Airlines are offering 40% off flights to Maui in order to help increase tourism.

Alaskan Airlines tells KIRO 7 they have been in contact with businesses and state leadership. A spokesperson with the company told KIRO 7 that in line with this desire for economic support for Maui’s residents, they are encouraging our guests to travel to Maui to support local businesses while giving Lāhainā and the surrounding areas the space they need to heal and recover.

“But now what we are struggling with is because Lahaina burned down, we lost tourism,” said Kami Irwin, who lives in Maui.

Kami Irwin and her partner both have business in Maui. She says that because of the lack of tourism from these wildfires, a lot of people are losing their jobs.

“COVID was a pure sign that we rely on tourism. And I get that it is truly soon for people to believe that, but we need tourists to help businesses,” said, Irwin.

She worries that if tourism continues to decline at the rate it is now, then the fallout will be catastrophic.

“If we don’t get tourism back it will be a horrific thing for Hawaii,” said Irwin.

That’s why people we spoke with feel it’s vital for tourists to return.

“For people to understand that, then yes. Please come support the island. Support the people there because they all still need to go to work. Everybody still has to go to work,” said Nakihei.

And while the road to recovery is a long one, many are thankful for all the support heading their way.

“And it’s been really amazing to see and I haven’t lost faith in humanity,” said Irwin.

