A Hawaiian community is raising funds to help the people of Maui

LYNNWOOD, Wash. — The Hawaiian community in Western Washington came together in Snohomish County to help raise funds for families impacted and honor the lives lost by the deadly and devastating wildfires in Maui.

A vigil took place at Bobby’s Hawaiian Style Restaurant in Lynnwood Friday night. People with the restaurant and a couple of Lynnwood City Council members helped organize the event.

During the vigil, people from Hawaii shared stories about their loved ones and what they continue to go through in areas like Lahaina.

“He said Lahaina is on fire and I couldn’t even believe that,” Sarah Nakihei, whose family lives in Maui, said.

Sarah Nakihei says her sons and their families are okay, but she understands so many families are hurting.

“You know, every story I hear is just heartbreaking for me,” said Nakihei.

As people continue to honor the lives lost, the push to help those still picking up the pieces grows as people from all walks of life continue to come together.

“We are pretty powerless from here, but we are pretty powerful with all of you,” Nakihei said.

If you’d like to help out the victims of the Maui Wildfires, the Hawaii Community Foundation is helping collect donations and other donatable items.

During the vigil, some groups urged people to donate PPE items like N-95 to help protect people from the wildfire smoke.

