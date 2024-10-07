Have you seen this man? Police say he’s missing from Bellingham

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Have you seen Matthew Sanders? Law enforcement in Whatcom County is hoping someone has.

According to Bellingham Police, the 18-year-old was last seen on October 3 leaving his home on North Springfield Court.

His family called authorities two days later saying he never came home.

Deputies say they are using K9 teams and drones to search for Sanders, but they haven’t had any luck finding him.

At the time of his disappearance, Sanders was wearing a gray rain jacket, a blue Champion t-shirt, blue cargo pants, and black and brown snow boots.

If you see him or know where he might be, call 911 right away.

