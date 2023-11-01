Local

Have you seen this man? Lacey PD releases video of car prowling suspect

By KIRO 7 News Staff

Lacey police are looking for this car prowling suspect. (Lacey Police Department)

LACEY, Wash. — The Lacey Police Department is asking if anyone has seen a man after a video caught him car prowling outside Thrive Fitness.

If you have any information call (360) 459-4333 and reference case #2023-5435.

