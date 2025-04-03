Have you seen Santyna? Search underway in Stanwood for missing child

STANWOOD, Wash. — Have you seen Santyna Aleck? That’s the question the Washington State Patrol is asking the public.

They’ve issued a Missing Indigenous Person Alert on her behalf.

Deputies say the 12-year-old was last seen around 5:30 p.m. on April 2, in the area of 194th Place Northwest and 52nd Avenue South in Stanwood.

The department states that she may not be able to return home without help.

Aleck was last seen wearing pink snow boots, a blue Kraken shirt, blue jeans, and white glasses, and may have been wearing a green rain jacket.

If you see her, call 911.

Missing Indigenous Person Alert (MIPA) - Snohomish County, WA - Aleck - on foot pic.twitter.com/5SEotBdk1l — WSP Missing Person Alerts (@WSPMissingPers1) April 3, 2025





