Have you seen me? WSP issues Silver Alert for missing 76-year-old

SOUTH SEATTLE — A 76-year-old man considered at-risk has been reported missing near South Seattle, the Washington State Patrol (WSP) posted in a Silver Alert.

Dewey Taylor was last seen on June 21 at 3:30 p.m. near 5000 Airport Way South, according to WSP.

State Patrol says he is unfamiliar with the area and may have been trying to get to Tacoma.

He is 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighing 170 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes, WSP says.

Taylor was last seen wearing a black wide-brimmed hat, a white, black, and maroon colored windbreaker, with dark pants or jeans, according to the alert.

If he is seen, WSP asks you to call 911.

