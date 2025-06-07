Local

Have you seen me? Snohomish County Sheriff looking for missing 17-year-old girl

By KIRO 7 News Staff
Have you seen me? Snohomish County Sheriff looking for missing 17-year-old girl Snohomish County Sheriff's Office (Snohomish County Sheriff's Office)
By KIRO 7 News Staff

LYNNWOOD, Wash. — The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding 17-year-old Tahmarra Rains.

She was last seen on June 4 at 4:30 p.m. at the Ash Way Park and Ride in Lynnwood wearing a white shirt, pink hoodie, and blue jeans, the Snohomish County Sheriff posted.

He family says it is unusual for her not to return home and they are concerned for her safety.

The sheriff says she has ties to Lynnwood, Aberdeen, and possibly Seattle.

If she is seen, authorities ask to call 911 with the case number #2025-75029.

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read