Have you seen me? Silver Alert issued for missing 77-year-old woman

SEATTLE — The Washington State Patrol (WSP) has issued an at-risk/missing person alert for 77-year-old Joann Monson.

She was last seen on August 17 near 2300 Broadway East, close to Seattle’s East Lake neighborhood, WSP says.

Monson is described as 5 feet, 9 inches tall with white hair and green eyes. She is wearing a green wind-breaker, blue jeans, and black tennis shoes, the alert says.

State Patrol says she is on foot and unable to return home without assistance.

If you see her, WSP asks you to call 911.

