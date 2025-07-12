Have you seen me? Bellevue police searching for missing 13-year-old boy

BELLEVUE, Wash. — The Bellevue Police Department (BPD) is asking for the public’s help in finding missing 13-year-old Simeon Wiens.

He was last seen near the Factoria Mall on Friday, July 11 at 6:47 a.m. wearing a blue Under Armour sweatshirt with black pants.

Earlier that morning at 6:19 a.m., he was seen leaving a local hotel near 3200 158th Avenue Southeast in Bellevue, BPD said in a release.

Wines is described as African American, 100 pounds, and five feet tall.

Bellevue police say he is originally from Spokane and was visiting the area with his parents. His parents say he does not have a cell phone and only has about $20 with him.

Officers are asking anyone who has seen Simeon or may have security footage of him to call 911.

