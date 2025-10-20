Have you seen me? Alert issued for missing indigenous woman

SHELTON, Wash. — The Washington State Patrol (WSP) has issued a an At-Risk/Missing Person alert for an indigenous woman in Mason County.
19-year-old Jessica Grahmm was last seen on October 14 at her home off Jacobs Lane in Shelton at around 3 a.m.
She is described at 5 feet two inches, at 140 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
Authorites say she was wearing black pants, a sweatshirt with the word “HUMAN” in rainbow letters and she may be barefoot.
Grahmm has tattoos of a poison bottle on her arm, a racoon on her ankle, and a big potion bottle on her calf, the alert said.
Her direction of travel is not known.
WSP asks to call 911 if you see her.
