Have you seen Lily? Teen missing for 4 days in Seattle

By KIRO 7 News Staff
Missing 13-year-old from Seattle
The Seattle Police Department is asking for help finding a missing 13-year-old girl.

Her name is Lily, and she hasn’t been seen or heard from since May 24.

She was last seen on Martin Luther King Junior Way South wearing a dark gray t-shirt and black and white high-tops.

If you see her, call 911.

