CHEHALIS, Wash. — The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to keep an eye out for a 70-year-old woman who hasn’t been seen or heard from since October 3.

Deputies say Joni Hutton was last seen at her home on Pe Ell McDonald Road in Chehalis around 7 p.m.

She was wearing a cranberry-colored sweat jacket and blue jeans.

If you have any information that would help find Hutton, please contact the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office at (360)748-9286.

