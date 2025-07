Have you seen Jonatan Biyembika? The 13-year-old with autism went missing in Kent on Monday and hasn’t been seen since.

The Washington State Patrol has issued a Missing Person Alert for him.

According to the alert, Biyembika is non-verbal and won’t be able to get home without help.

He was last seen around 7 a.m. on Monday along Pacific Highway South.

He was wearing a purple jacket, a black shirt, and grey pants.

If you see him or know where he is, call 911 right away.

©2025 Cox Media Group