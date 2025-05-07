Local

Have you seen James Kennedy? Search underway for man missing in Richland

By KIRO 7 News Staff
James Kennedy
By KIRO 7 News Staff

RICHLAND, Wash. — The Washington State Patrol has issued a Silver Alert for a man missing in the Tri-Cities area.

His name is James Kennedy, and he is 88 years old.

Troopers say James was last seen at the Safeway on George Washington Way in Richland on Tuesday around 8 p.m.

He doesn’t have his cell phone and may need help getting home.

He was last seen wearing an orange t-shirt, blue slacks, brown shoes, and he uses a purple cane.

James drives a gray 2000 Honda Accord with a Washington License Plate AQU8378.

If you see him, call 911 right away.

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read