Have you seen James Kennedy? Search underway for man missing in Richland

RICHLAND, Wash. — The Washington State Patrol has issued a Silver Alert for a man missing in the Tri-Cities area.

His name is James Kennedy, and he is 88 years old.

Troopers say James was last seen at the Safeway on George Washington Way in Richland on Tuesday around 8 p.m.

He doesn’t have his cell phone and may need help getting home.

He was last seen wearing an orange t-shirt, blue slacks, brown shoes, and he uses a purple cane.

James drives a gray 2000 Honda Accord with a Washington License Plate AQU8378.

If you see him, call 911 right away.

Silver Alert - Richland, WA - Kennedy/AQU8378 Gray 2000 Honda Accord pic.twitter.com/gzBPSJfapf — WSP Missing Person Alerts (@WSPMissingPers1) May 7, 2025

