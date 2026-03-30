Have you seen him? WSP looking for missing Enumclaw man

ENUMCLAW, Wash. — Washington State Patrol has issued a Silver Alert for a 68-year-old Enumclaw man.

WSP said Ronald Morgan Jr was last seen on Sunday morning at the Fred Meyer in Auburn.

He has previously been located in South Dakota, and there is concern that he can’t return home without assistance.

Ronald is 5′8″ and weighs 185 pounds. He has white hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a red long sleeve shirt.

He may be in a 2000 red Chevrolet express with South Dakota plates 15KZ71/

If you see him, call 911.

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