Have you seen him? Seattle police report missing 10-year-old

SEATTLE — Seattle police are looking for a missing child.
10-year-old Ansar is 5’0” and was wearing a green shirt and blue “Champion” pants.
He was last seen in the 7400 block of Rockery Drive South Avenue.
Please call 911 if you see him.
