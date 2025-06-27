Have you seen him? Seattle police report missing 10-year-old

SEATTLE — Seattle police are looking for a missing child.

10-year-old Ansar is 5’0” and was wearing a green shirt and blue “Champion” pants.

He was last seen in the 7400 block of Rockery Drive South Avenue.

Please call 911 if you see him.

