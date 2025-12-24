Have you seen him? Police search for missing 77-year-old from Montesano

GRAYS HARBOR COUNTY, Wash. — Montesano police are searching for a missing 77-year-old man who may not be able to return safely without assistance.

According to the Washington State Patrol, Thomas Wall was last seen on Tuesday, December 23, at around 2 p.m. near the Olympia Transit Center.

Wall is described as 5′11 and 170 lbs, with gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a brown Carhartt jacket, blue jeans, white shoes, and a black fedora hat.

If you see him, you’re asked to call 911.

