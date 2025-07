Have you seen Roy Nathan?

The Washington State Patrol has issued a Missing Person Alert for him.

They say the 71-year-old disappeared Thursday afternoon and hasn’t been seen or heard from since.

He was last seen walking along North State Street in Bellingham around 3 p.m.

Troopers aren’t sure which direction he was headed.

They say he was wearing a navy blue shirt, dark sweatpants, and tan and blue shoes.

If you see him or know where he is, call 911 right away.

©2025 Cox Media Group