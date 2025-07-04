Have you seen him? 88-year-old man missing in Shoreline

SHORELINE, Wash. — An 88-year-old man is missing from Shoreline, according to deputies.

The Washington State Patrol has issued a Silver Alert and asked the community to keep a lookout for Sumner Harrison.

Harrison was last seen on Thursday, July 3, at around noon, leaving his home near 192nd Street in Shoreline and heading in an unknown direction.

Deputies say Harrison may not be able to return without assistance.

Harrison is 5′6″, 150lbs, with gray hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a Seattle Mariners hat, a blue long-sleeve shirt, blue jeans, and black loafers.

If you see him, call 911.

