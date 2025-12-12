Have you seen him? 15-year-old missing for days in Mukilteo

MUKILTEO, Wash. — A missing endangered person alert has been issued for a 15-year-old out of Mukilteo who hasn’t been seen since Dec. 8.

Gabriel Ehrmin was last seen around 3 p.m. in the area of Beverly Park Road in Mukilteo. He may be unable to get back home on his own.

Gabriel was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt with Pikachu on the front, black athletic pants with brown shoes and orange laces and a blue backpack.

He has brown hair and blue eyes and is around 5′7″.

If you see him, call 911.

